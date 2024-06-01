Fire At Critical Infrastructure Facility In Vinnytsia Region Over Downed UAV Debris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Vinnytsia region, Ukraine's air defense forces took down a one-way attack drone, whose debris inflicted damage on a critical infrastructure facility.

That's according to Serhiy Borzov, head of the regional military administration, who broke the news on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In Vinnytsia region, a downed drone debris caused a fire at a critical infrastructure facility.

According to the official, no casualties were reported at the site.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, apart from kamikaze drones, Russia also deployed six Tu-95MS bombers that launched a barrage of missiles at Ukraine overnight Saturday.

This is an illustrative photo