Fire At Critical Infrastructure Facility In Vinnytsia Region Over Downed UAV Debris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Vinnytsia region, Ukraine's air defense forces took down a one-way attack drone, whose debris inflicted damage on a critical infrastructure facility.
That's according to Serhiy Borzov, head of the regional military administration, who broke the news on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"In Vinnytsia region, a downed drone debris caused a fire at a critical infrastructure facility.
According to the official, no casualties were reported at the site.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, apart from kamikaze drones, Russia also deployed six Tu-95MS bombers that launched a barrage of missiles at Ukraine overnight Saturday.
This is an illustrative photo
