Katy Perry, Shakira To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash. Here's How Much They Are Charging

After a dazzling first pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat, billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and fiancée Radhika Merchant are set to celebrate their union with a second pre-wedding extravaganza. This time, the couple is celebrating aboard a luxurious from Italy to the South of France, named"La Vite E Un Viaggio," which translates to"life is a journey" in Italian Ambani family is known for hosting opulent events, and this pre-wedding bash is no exception.

Global pop divas Katy Perry and Shakira are reportedly performing at the couple's pre-wedding bash.

However, the real question on everyone's mind is: What will the pop stars charge for their performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration?Also read: Full itinerary out for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Europe cruise party; check complete scheduleAccording to British tabloid The Sun, the 'I Kissed A Girl' singer is being paid a whopping \"million\" to perform live at the Ambani's pre-wedding cruise celebrations anonymous source close to the billionaire family revealed to The Sun that Katy Perry will take centre stage during the five-hour-long party on the cruise.

“They have invited 800 guests who are currently on a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa. It will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big bash, which will be at a £40 million estate,” the insider told the tabloid read: See Pics: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash begins today; stunning photos are OUT“The party itself will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment. Afterward, guests will watch a huge fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes. When they say there's been no expense spared, they really mean it,” the insider added.

The Columbian 'Hips Don't Lie' singer will also perform her biggest hits at the pre-wedding celebrations. According to The Hola, she is reportedly charging between ₹10 crore and ₹15 crore for the event was Rihanna paid for the Jamnagar bash?

Notably, pop diva Rihanna set the bar high when she performed for the Ambani's guests at the couple's first pre-wedding bash this January in Jamnagar. The Grammy-winning artist was paid $9 million read: Save the date! Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding card OUT. Check date, venue, dress code, other details hereWhen is Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding?Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.

The wedding ceremony will take place in the traditional Hindu Vedic way at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

