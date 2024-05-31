Turkmenistan And Sri Lanka Look At Cooperation In Oil And Gas

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka looked at cooperation in oil and and chemical industries.

Consultations were held in a format of a videoconference between the heads of structural divisions of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

During the consultations, the sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian, and agricultural spheres, and identified priorities for further bilateral interaction. In particular, it was noted that there was potential for cooperation in the oil and gas and chemical industries, the transport and logistics sector, the textile industry, tourism and education.

The parties discussed the prospects for exchanging visits at the various levels and expanding relations between the parliaments of Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka.

The importance of improving the legal framework of bilateral partnership was emphasized.

Diplomats noted the importance of continuing inter-MFA political consultations, intensifying economic ties by establishing close relations between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of two countries, as well as holding business forums with the participation of the business circles of Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka. (Agencies / Colombo Gazette)