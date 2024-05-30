Kuwait Moi Warns Reckless Drivers Of Dumping Their Vehicles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- The used in reckless driving will be destined for crushing or dumping as they jeopardize the lives of people, the of Interior (MoI) cautioned on Thursday.

Law will be decisively applied to all violators, the ministry's department of security and public relations added in a statement.

The move is part of security measures and the most severe penalties taken against the vehicles used in reckless acts, it noted.

Ongoing traffic campaigns, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Logistics and Supply, has started implementing this punishment, it said.

The ministry urged the public to contact the emergency number (112) or send messages on the traffic department's what's app: 99324092, in case of observing any irrational acts, it stated. (end)

