MILK+ Announces Disco Utopia Event Series For Utah Pride Month Spectacular In Salt Lake City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This year's theme, "POWER TO THE PEOPLE, DISCO UTOPIA," celebrates community, empowerment, and the vibrant spirit of the LGBTQ+ commUNITY

Salt Lake City, get ready to SASHAY & SHANTAY! The Utah Pride Kickoff Party is about to set the scene ablaze with glitter, glamor, and a whole lot of love.

Salt Lake City, get ready to SASHAY & SHANTAY! The Utah Pride Kickoff Party is about to set the scene ablaze with glitter, glamor, and a whole lot of love.

Salt Lake City, get ready to SASHAY & SHANTAY! The Utah Pride Kickoff Party is about to set the scene ablaze with glitter, glamor, and a whole lot of love.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare to experience the most exhilarating Pride celebration Utah has ever witnessed! The Utah Pride Kickoff Party launches on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at the fabulously inclusive MILK+ Bar , located on the legendary Harvey Milk Boulevard. Named in honor of the iconic gay rights activist, this year's theme, "POWER TO THE PEOPLE, DISCO UTOPIA," celebrates commUNITY, empowerment, and the vibrant spirit of the LGBTQ+ community.Event Details:● Dates: Two weekends of celebration○ May 30 - June 2○ June 6 - June 9● Location: MILK+ Bar, Salt Lake City, Utah○ 49 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111Special Guests and Performances:Get ready for an unparalleled lineup featuring world-renowned entertainers, including:● Nymphia Wind: Taiwanese American drag performer and dressmaker, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, making history as the first East Asian winner and the second queen of Asian descent to win after Raja Gemini. She's a major star in SLC!● NERVO: The dynamic Australian DJ duo, comprising twin sisters Miriam and Olivia Nervo, known for their electrifying performances at the world's biggest festivals.● Loren Allred: The powerhouse vocalist behind "Never Enough" from "The Greatest Showman," known for her remarkable voice and industry acclaim.● Gottmik: The trailblazing drag performer and makeup artist, the first trans man to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race, returning to MILK+ by popular demand.● Plastique Tiara: A drag sensation with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, a competitor on season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and a star on the upcoming season of All Stars.● Latrice Royale: Beloved drag icon, celebrated for her charismatic personality, powerful performances, and inspirational journey.Local talents Eva Chanel Stephens, Lady Facade, Barbin, DJ EddyV, and DJShaede will also grace the stage, making our“DISCO UTOPIA” an unforgettable celebration of diversity, inclusion, and pride.Music and Entertainment:Dance the night away with beats from top DJs:● DJ Joe Maz● DJ DainJazone● Dan Slater: Australian DJ and Producer, known for working with Kylie Minogue and Inaya Day.● Local favorites DJ EddyV, DJ Sheāde, J Woodz, ReyMartinez, DaveyDave, MarcellMesquita, and DirtyDave.Activities and Attractions:● Outdoor/Indoor Music Festival: Continuous music, games, and entertainment.● Drinking Utopias: Sip on crafted cocktails and beverages.● VIP Tents: Exclusive access to premium services.● Gifts and Food: Delight in diverse food options and special giveaways.● Community and Fun: Celebrate in an atmosphere of acceptance and joy.Why Attend?This two-weekend extravaganza is more than just a party-it's a statement of solidarity, love, and pride. It's a chance to honor the legacies of icons like Harvey Milk and Marsha P. Johnson and to continue the fight for equality and justice. This year's theme,“POWER TO THE PEOPLE,” underscores the strength and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community, reminding us that together, we are unstoppable. We stand firm in our rights and policies, contributing to the arts and entertainment while pioneering for the Utah LGBT Chamber of Commerce and the national NGLCC council. Join us in celebrating love, unity, and allyship. Love conquers all.Gay Owned and Operated.Tickets and Information : Tickets are available now. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit

Lila Brown

Ella Bee Media Group

+1 424-413-0424

...