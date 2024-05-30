UAE: Traffic Diversion On Major Road From June 2

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 7:49 PM

Last updated: Thu 30 May 2024, 10:54 PM

There will be a traffic diversion on a major road in Ajman, authorities announced on Thursday.

Ajman said that traffic will be diverted on Rashid bin Saeed Street from Sunday, June 2.

The diversion will take place for motorists coming from Ajman and the city centre towards Sheikh Khalifa Interchange.

See the map below:

Photo: Ajman Police/X

The diversion is part of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street development project to improve traffic movement.

Police urged motorists to adhere to traffic instructions that will be put in place during the diversion and to avoid congestion.

