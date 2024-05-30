Keysight Joins Forces With STEM Education Allies To Fuel Student Inspiration: Part One

(MENAFN- 3BL) Keysight employees collaborate with STEM education partners to inspire young students. Laura McCarter, Software Engineering Manager at Keysight, shares her passion for engineering in hopes of encouraging careers in STEM.
Tune in to this Discovery Education STEM Careers Coalition video featuring her story here.
