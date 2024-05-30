Bengaluru: No Cauvery Water Supply On June 4 And 5, Says BWSSB

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Residents of Bengaluru are set to face a temporary halt in the Cauvery water on June 4th and 5th due to essential maintenance work. The Bengaluru Water Board (BWSSB) has announced that there will be variations in the supply of Cauvery water, affecting several areas in the city.

The pause in water supply is attributed to the ongoing project work related to the Cauvery fifth phase. During this period, water supply units in Cauvery Phases 1, 2, and 3 will be temporarily shut down. Additionally, units from the Kaveri 4th Phase's 1st and 2nd Phase will also cease operations from 10 am to 2 pm.

The shutdown of these water supply units is scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm for two consecutive days, leading to water variation across most areas of Bengaluru. In light of this, the Bengaluru Water Board has urged residents to store the required amount of water to tide over the temporary disruption.

This planned maintenance work underscores the importance of ensuring the efficient functioning of the water supply infrastructure in the city. While inconveniences may arise during the temporary halt, it is essential for the long-term sustainability and reliability of the water supply system in Bengaluru.

