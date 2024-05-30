Jagapathi Babu Gets Cheated By Real Estate Company; Shares His Ordeal On Social Media

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jagapathi Babu is well-known for his work in Telugu movies. He has also starred in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada films. According to reports, he has appeared in 170 feature films, winning four Filmfare Awards and seven state Nandi Awards. He is quite active on social media. He recently disclosed that a business duped him. He did not divulge the name of the group. Jagapathi Babu discussed his ordeal on social media.



He said:“Frauds are happening more in real estate. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also warned in this regard. Recently I acted in a real estate ad. They cheated me too. Who are they? What happened? I will tell you soon. Must know Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) regulations before buying land. Don't fall into anyone's trap.”

Also Read:

Who is Nandamuri Balakrishna? Telugu star who pushed actress Anjali

Jagapathi Babu made his Telugu debut with the film Simha Swapnam (1989), which was produced by his father and directed by V Madhusudhan Rao. His first financially successful film, Peddarikam, debuted in 1992. He made his breakthrough in the 1993 film Gaayam, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. He hasn't looked back since.

He has appeared in several popular films, including Chilakapachcha Kaapuram, Maa Aavida Collector, Athade Oka Sainyam, Maa Nanna Chiranjeevi, and Good Luck Sakhi.

Jagapathi Babu recently appeared in the Telugu-language romantic action drama film The Family Star. Parasuram authored and directed the film, which is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the name Sri Venkateswara Creation. Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur play the key roles in the film.

Also Read:

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding date OUT; check out details

Jagapathi Babu will shortly appear in the forthcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sukumar directed and authored this Telugu-language action drama for Sukumar Writings, which is co-produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The film stars Allu Arjun as the title character, with an ensemble cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shanmukh, and Ajay Ghosh reprising their roles from the previous film. It is the second installment in the Pushpa franchise and the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

