Ngos From 14 Countries Issue Statement On Welcoming Azerbaijan's COP29 Activities

NGOs and social activists from United States, Great Britain,Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Hungary, Australia,Pakistan, Nigeria, Algeria, Cameroon, Mexico, India addressed aletter to the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum and expressed theirstrong support for Azerbaijan which is hosting the COP29, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan National NGO Forum published the text of the receivedapplication.

"We, the undersigned civil society organizations and socialactivists, emphasize the importance of COP29, which will be held inBaku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in November 2024. This eventcarries great expectations.

As host of COP29, Azerbaijan is committed to creating aninclusive environment where all voices are heard, perspectives areconsidered, and joint efforts are mobilized to ensure inclusiveoutcomes.

As advocates of inclusive and collaborative climate action, westrongly believe in the critical importance of NGO participation atCOP29.

Acting as stakeholders with deep connections to theircommunities, NGOs offer unique insights, experiences andperspectives that enrich the deliberations and decision-makingprocesses at COP29. Their participation fosters a sense ofownership, responsibility and solidarity, strengthening collectivecommitment to address the climate crisis.

We declare our solidarity with Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, COP29chairmanship and Azerbaijan in supporting a hopeful future for ourplanet.

Signatures:

1. Peter Gorgiyevsky - Head of the Global Dialogue Forum,Australia;

2. Giyorgy Tatar - Head of the Budapest Center for Dialogue andPrevention of Mass Violence, Hungary;

3. Emma McLennan - EEAS President of the Eastern Alliance for Safeand Sustainable Transport, Great Britain;

4. Nikhil Aziz - representative of the World Service of AmericanJews, USA;

5. Dr. David Apollus - Chief Executive Officer of the TransatlanticDevelopment Organization, Great Britain (organization with ECOSOCstatus);

6. Edda Guiberti - President of Tripla Difesa O.N.L.U.S., Italy(organization with ECOSOC status);

7. Evelyn BisonaFonkem - representative of the Association for theWelfare of the Poor, (organization with ECOSOC status);

8. Adetola Ojeniyi - representative of Great Britain and AfricaCenter for Development and Research - Great Britain (organizationwith ECOSOC status);

9. Ianna Mallaika Foundation – Netherlands (organization withECOSOC status);

10. Benjamin Yu - representative of El Pozo de Vida organization,Mexico;

11. Alexia Claydon - NGO expert, Great Britain;

12. Frances Niba - representative of Citizen Advocacy Coalition,Great Britain;

13. Patricia Heideger - representative of the European EnvironmentBureau, Belgium;

14. Katalin Hartwig - NGO expert, Germany;

15. Felix Masi - founder of "Silent Children" organization, USA

16. Nyang Mitchell - expert, USA;

17. Sana Ullah - Head of Pakistan Youth Organization, Pakistan;

18. Nick Nwolisa - Youth expert, Nigeria

19. Mike Handcock - Head of "Circle of Excellence Group",Australia;

20. Peter Mousaferiadis - head of "Cultural Infusion" organization,Australia;

21. Abdulmajid Amrani - Professor of Batna University, Algeria;

22. Hassina Hemamid - Professor of Batna University, Algeria

23. Shehnazz Nadirshah - representative of MeherRoshani Foundationand Global Dialogue Foundation, India/Australia;

24. Benjamin Bickford - expert, Australia;

25. Priyanga Premaratne - Researcher at International University ofSunshine Coast Development, Australia;

26. Uzma Nahid - founder of "Solution for You" organization,Pakistan;

27. Anumnu Ikenna Michael - Good Wash Foundation Health andEnvironment Representative, Nigeria;

28. Alphonse Raj - Representative of Rural Reconstruction andDevelopment Project, India;

29. Vera Daniel - Representative of African Youth for Transparency,Nigeria;

30. Elong Emilienne-Alice, representative of "GDF" Unity inDiversity, Cameroon.