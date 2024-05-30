JD-U MLC Claims 118 Massacres Took Place During Lalu-Rabri Rule Of 15 Years

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 30 (IANS) With the for 8 Lok Sabha seats being held in Bihar on June 1, the JD-U's MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar has targeted the 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi and claimed that 118 massacres took place during their tenure and 674 persons lost their lives.

Kumar said that 88 massacres took place in the 8 Lok Sabha constituencies where will be held in the seventh phase on June 1. He sought an answer from the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav.

The JD-U MLC shared a post on his official X handle where he mentioned the 118 massacres that took place during the rule of Lalu-Rabri from 1990 to 2005.

According to Neeraj Kumar, 26 massacres took place in Jehanabad and 285 people were killed. 5 massacres took place in Sasaram and 22 people were killed. 31 massacres took place in Arrah (Bhojpur district) where 188 people lost their lives. 2 massacres happened in Buxar in which 16 people perished. 5 massacres in Aurangabad (Karakat) where 51 persons lost their lives. 15 massacres took place in Patna and 96 people were killed while 4 massacres took place in Nalanda in which 16 people were murdered.

“The INDI alliance leaders should answer on these massacres. Tejashwi Yadav should speak about the massacres that took place during his mother-father rule. The people of the state are demanding answers from Tejashwi Yadav,” Neeraj Kumar said.