Fate Of Chandauli’S Mahendra, Virendra, Satyendra Depends On 'Narendra Factor’

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandauli (UP), May 30 (IANS) It is a contest between Mahendra, Virendra and Satyendra and their fate now depends on the 'Narendra factor.'

This is not a game of homophones but is the ground situation in Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency.

Chandauli, founded by Chandra Sah, a Barhaulia Rajput of the family of Narotam Rai, and his descendants, Shujan Sah and Bhupat Sah, who built the fort which is now in ruins, is bound on the east by Bihar.

The sitting MP is BJP's Mahendra Nath Pandey from Chandauli, the INDIA bloc candidate is Virendra Singh, a former UP minister, and the BSP has fielded Satyendra Maurya.

Since Chandauli was a part of the Varanasi constituency till 1997, the tone and tenor of the politics here is similar to that of Varanasi.

“Jo hawa Kashi se chalti hai, wohi Chandauli aati hai, (The wind that blows from Kashi, comes here)” says Chotu Chaurasia, who owns a paan shop and claims to be a psephologist of sorts.

“I have seen many elections and my predictions have always come true,” says the 59-year-old.

Though for some unexplained reason, he is not happy with the sitting MP, but he says,“Jo Narendra (Modi) kahenge, wohi hoga.”

The Chandauli District till two decades ago was known as a hotbed of Naxal activities.

In 2004, in a suspected Naxalite attack on a truck transporting policemen and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, 14 PAC jawans and a policeman were killed and five jawans were injured in the explosion in the jungles of Hinaut Ghat in the district's Naugarh block.

However, over the years, along with Varanasi, Chandauli has also seen development and this is one factor that goes in favour of the BJP. Mahendra Nath Pandey says that the work done by the double engine government is exemplary and the votes will come in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Virendra Singh of SP says,“People also talk of the work done by Mahendra and Narendra Modi cannot cover up for all.”

Incidentally, Chandauli is also the birthplace of former Prime Minister, late Lal Bahadur Shastri and the 'karambhoomi' of veteran Congress leader Kamlapati Tripathi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also belongs to Chandauli.