Turkish airspace revenues rise to record levels in 2023, supported by surged demand

(MENAFN) Turkey experienced a remarkable surge in revenues derived from the utilization of its airspace within the framework of air navigation services in 2023, reaching an unprecedented level of approximately 12.2 billion Turkish liras (USD375 million). The data, outlined in the 2023 activity report of the General Directorate of the State Airports Authority under the Ministry of and Infrastructure, highlights a substantial increase from the previous year. Revenues soared from 4 billion 287 million liras in 2022 to 12 billion 187 million liras in 2023, marking an extraordinary surge of 184 percent, as reported by the Anatolia News Agency.



This impressive performance propelled Turkey to sixth place among the 41 member states of the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) in terms of the "National Cost Base Size Index." Additionally, Turkey secured the second position in the "Demand for Airspace" classification, underscoring the country's growing significance in the realm of air navigation services within the Eurocontrol framework.



The closure of Ukrainian airspace due to the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian conflict played a pivotal role in driving the heightened revenues, as user operations were redirected to Turkish airspace. This strategic shift not only contributed to the surge in revenues but also underscored Turkey's resilience and strategic positioning in accommodating increased demand for airspace amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics.



The remarkable growth in airspace revenues underscores Turkey's growing prominence as a key player in the aviation sector and highlights the country's ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities within the global aviation landscape. As Turkey continues to enhance its infrastructure and bolster its capabilities in air navigation services, the country is poised to further solidify its position as a vital hub for air traffic in the region and beyond.

