(MENAFN) As India's weeks-long election draws to a close, all eyes are on Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh state, where Prime Narendra Modi seeks a third consecutive victory in this ancient Hindu city. Varanasi, considered a stronghold of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has captured headlines as Modi aims not only for a third term as the city's representative but also eyes a third straight term as prime minister of the world's largest democracy.



Reporters from RT, including Runjhun Sharma, journeyed to Varanasi to gauge the prevailing mood among its residents. Modi's popularity in the city is palpable, evident from his resounding victory in the last election, securing over 63percent of the votes, while his closest rival, Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, lagged far behind with just 18 percent.



Residents of Varanasi express unwavering support for Modi, lauding him as a "good, religious man" and crediting him for the transformative work undertaken during his tenure. According to one resident interviewed by RT, Modi's re-election is virtually assured due to his track record of serving the people diligently.



Tej Pratap Singh, a political science professor at Banaras Hindu University, draws intriguing parallels between Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing their perceived strong leadership and assertive foreign policies. Singh suggests that like Putin, Modi's muscular approach to foreign affairs resonates with voters who prioritize a robust defense of national interests on the global stage.



Indeed, Modi's foreign policy agenda, as articulated in interviews, emphasizes India's commitment to safeguarding its national interests while engaging with nations worldwide. This stance, characterized by pragmatic diplomacy and strategic partnerships, has allowed India to maintain trade and diplomatic relations with countries like Russia despite Western scrutiny.



As Varanasi brims with "Modi Fever," the election outcome in this historic city holds significant implications not only for the BJP but also for the trajectory of Indian politics as a whole. With Modi's leadership style and vision resonating strongly with voters, the election's conclusion heralds potential continuity in India's governance and foreign policy priorities under his stewardship.

