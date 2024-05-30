Azerbaijani FM Criticizes EU Statement For Blatant Falsifications, Disconnect From Reality

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

We totally reject a biased and unacceptable statement by PeterStano, Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy of theEuropean Union (EU) dated 29 May, 2024, Azernews reports, citing the commentary by the MFA Spokesperson AykhanHajizada concerning the statement by Peter Stano, Spokesperson forforeign affairs and security policy of the European Union, onclaims about the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.

The rhetoric of the EU statement is full of blatantfalsifications that are detached from reality about the humanrights situation in Azerbaijan.

People detained due to certain criminal investigation, such asillegal funding of certain activities, illegal financialtransactions and etc. are subject to the requirements of therelevant laws on penal regimes.

Instead of waiting for the results of criminal cases andinvestigations, as well as court rulings, call on Azerbaijan torelease suspects is in open contradiction with legalprocedures.

Moreover, claims about deprivation of detained people of medicaland other assistance have no grounds. All the people that the EUside refers to are subject to necessary assistance in the mannerand to the extent specified by law.

The groundless public demands of the EU to pardon certainindividuals on the basis of political preferences of certainEuropean governments and politicians cast doubt on Europe's truecommitment to the rule of law.

Azerbaijan has enough experience, knowledge and wisdom, and doesnot need imposing advice and prescriptions.

In the same line, conditioning of Azerbaijan's presidency ofCOP29 with inappropriate political motivation contradicts the veryessence of idea of cooperation addressing climate change thatAzerbaijan has undertaken.

Azerbaijan will continue to comply with its international legalobligations, and urges certain EU institutions to focus on grossviolations of human rights in the EU area, and cease itsinterference and provocations against Azerbaijan.