Nest Seekers International's Loy Carlos Launches Office Of Global Wealth In Qatar

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Nest Seekers International, a trailblazing force in luxury real estate, new development, fine art, yachts, and private aviation, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new Office of Global Wealth in Doha, Qatar. This strategic expansion, planned to coincide with the Bloomberg powered Qatar Economic Forum, aligns with Qatar's growing prominence as one of the world's wealthiest nations and underscores Nest Seekers' commitment to serving ultra-high-net-worth investors in the region's rapidly growing market.

The Office of Global Wealth launched their services at a private event held at The Ned Hotel on Wednesday, May 15. The well-attended event provided insights into the multibillion-dollar global portfolio of Global Wealth services and products, including supercars, yachts, private jets, fine art, and some of the world's most exclusive real estate properties.

Qatar has been recognized as one of the top ten richest countries globally. This wealth is primarily driven by the country's substantial oil, gas, and petrochemical reserves. Additionally, Qatar's economic stability and strategic location in the Middle East make it an ideal hub for financial services and luxury real estate investments.

The new office in Qatar will be led by the esteemed Loy Carlos, Founder and President of the Office of Global Wealth. With his extensive experience and expertise in the luxury real estate sector, Carlos will oversee the firm's operations in Qatar and spearhead its expansion into new markets.

Under his leadership, the Qatar office will offer a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the unique needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. In addition to luxury real estate investments, the office will provide expert guidance and assistance in private acquisitions and disposition of fine art, jets, and yachts, ensuring that clients receive a full-service approach to investments in key assets.

"During the time we have been in Doha for the Bloomberg Economic Forum, it's truly remarkable to see how the country has developed over the last few years," said Loy Carlos. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the people of Qatar and beyond. Having visited some key attractions, including the National Museum, Lusail Boulevard, The Pearl, Corniche, and Place Vendome, I am extremely impressed with the quality of these projects and how they enhance the culture, heritage, and showcase the hospitality of Qatar, which is now so well known around the world, especially since FIFA 2022. We are enthusiastic to find growing ways to assist in continuing to define Qatar, specifically, and the GCC, generally, as premiere global destinations."

“The Office of Global Wealth is positioned to deliver lifestyle-focused architecture to ultra-high-net-worth clients, so whether you are looking for investments in Qatar, Beverly Hills or Monaco, Global Wealth offers a unique and personalized access to some of the world's most exclusive properties and investments,” said Nest Seekers CEO, Eddie Shapiro.

Qatar's inclusion among the world's wealthiest nations reflects its robust economic framework and the successful implementation of policies aimed at fostering growth and sustainability. This growth is fueled by the government's initiatives under the National Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and encourage private investment across various sectors, including tourism, infrastructure, financial services, and information technology.

By establishing its presence in Qatar, Nest Seekers International's Office of Global Wealth aims to leverage the country's economic strengths and provide unparalleled real estate investment solutions to its discerning clientele. The new office will serve as a gateway for investors looking to capitalize on the opportunities available in one of the world's most dynamic and prosperous economies, and across the world.

About Nest Seekers International:

Nest Seekers International is the fastest-growing privately held real estate brokerage in the world. A globally recognized brand, Nest Seekers sets the standard for exceptional service in various sectors, including luxury real estate, new development, fine art, private aviation, and yachts. Over the past 20 years, Nest Seekers has established itself as a power player, boasting a wide network of offices in top markets worldwide such as New York City, London, The Hamptons, Miami, Palm Beach, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Croatia, and more. The company's technologically advanced platform and global media exposure attract discerning clients from prestigious markets across the globe.

For more information about Nest Seekers International's Office of Global Wealth in Qatar and its range of services, please contact Loy Carlos.

