Vivo Unveils V30e Slimmest Smartphone With A 5500 Mah Battery And Studio Quality Aura Light

vivo launched its newest addition to the V-series lineup - the vivo V30e, which is the slimmest with a 5500mAh battery. It features a segment-leading 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera and 32MP EYE AF Front Camera, Studio Quality Aura Light, and 4K recording capabilities.

The V30e is available in three colors, Classy Brown, Dreamy White, and Sunny Green (this color will be available exclusively), enhancing the smartphone's luxurious design. Priced at AED 1399 for the 12GB+256GB variant, the smartphone is available for purchase across e-stores and all partner retail stores.

Luke Yuan, General Manager at vivo GCC, said,“The popular vivo V series is known for its stylish look and great cameras. The latest model, the vivo V30e, keeps up this reputation. It has a beautiful design, advanced cameras, and a strong 5500mAh battery in a slim body. The vivo V30e is like a fashion statement, offering both style and substance that we believe will appeal to our target customers.”

The overall design of the phone, which includes a 6.78-inch ultra-slim 3D curved display, a screen-to-body ratio of 93.3%, and a 190-gram weight results in a very light, but secure, in-hand feel. At 7.65 mm, it is the slimmest phone to feature a 5500mAh battery.

The vivo V30e's camera module is headlined by a 50MP OIS Sony IMX 882 sensor. The new sensor's light sensitivity is improved by 30% over its predecessor. This light sensitivity is further improved with the help of OIS (10,000 stabilization movements per second), further increasing the level of light intake by six times. Combining this with a 1.6 μm pixel size with 4-in-1 pixel binning – the camera system delivers stunning results during day or night.

To further enhance portraits in low light, the phone features an upgraded Studio Quality Smart Aura Light, which provides a light output area that is nine times larger than a regular smartphone flash. It can adjust its brightness and color temperature based on the surrounding ambient light varying from 1000 Kelvin to 9000+ Kelvin. This results in great-looking portraits in challenging lighting conditions.

The main camera can also double up as a 50mm prime-focal length portrait lens which deploys a lossless-2x zoom-in. With its finely tuned portrait algorithm and natural bokeh effect, the camera is capable of producing portraits that can closely resemble DSLR cameras.

The vivo V30e also houses a 32MP Selfie camera that produces poster-quality photographs. It also offers a host of other features including a Color Adaptive Border, which adds another layer of personalization for images, 4k recording in front and rear cameras, Ultra-stable video, and a dedicated Vlog Movie Creator Mode.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 (4 nm) Processor. It further gets up to 12GB extended RAM. The V30e comes with a software promise of 3 generations of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

