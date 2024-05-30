Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: 7 must watch films of the actor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From iconic comedic role in 'Hera Pheri' to his powerful portrayal of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 'Sardar,' Rawal's performances have left a lasting impact. Here are 7 of his most famous films

Paresh Rawal plays Batukshankar Upadhyay, a comical character in this psychological thriller. His role provides much-needed comic relief in the film

In this thriller, Paresh Rawal plays the role of a blind man who is part of a heist planned by Amitabh Bachchan's character. His performance adds depth to the intense storyline

Paresh Rawal plays Somnath Bhardwaj, a blind man who becomes involved in the antics of four mischievous friends. His role adds a lot of humor to the film

This biographical film features Paresh Rawal in the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of India's most prominent freedom fighters and statesmen

Paresh Rawal stars as Kanji Lalji Mehta, an atheist who sues God after his shop is destroyed in an earthquake. His performance is both humorous and thought-provoking

In this comedy film, Paresh Rawal plays Radheysham Tiwari, a man who becomes entangled in a series of misunderstandings. His performance is hilarious and highly entertaining

Paresh Rawal's role as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Babu Bhaiya) in this comedy is iconic. His comedic timing and memorable dialogues made this character a fan favorite