Porsche Crash Twist: Minor's Mom Under Police Probe Scanner

Pune, May 30 (IANS) In a major twist, the Pune Police are investigating the role of Shivani Vishal Agarwal - the mother of the minor boy accused in the Porsche car crash that killed two persons - in the probe pertaining to the destruction of evidence, official sources said here on Thursday.

The officials said that the Sassoon General Hospital authorities - who had chucked the minor boy's blood samples into a dustbin on May 19 - had allegedly taken the blood sample of his mother and two others present there that day.

Taking a serious view of the lapses that are emerging, the Police shall collect the blood samples of the woman and proceed against her in the matter after securing the necessary legal clearances.

Last week, Shivani had cried and denied a purported video of a rap song recorded by her minor son after his arrest on May 19 for the Porsche crash that killed two Madhya Pradesh techies, Ashwini Koshtha and Aneesh Awadhiya, both aged 24, sparking a nationwide furore.

So far, the police have arrested around 10 persons, the Sassoon General Hospital Dean has been shunted on compulsory leave pending the probe, two senior doctors and a peon have been arrested and suspended, two police officials have also been suspended, and now the minor boy's mother is under the scanner.