Japan's Plan To Dominate Software-Defined Vehicles

In a statement released on May 24, METI notes that digital technology is bringing major changes to the value chain of the auto industry, which is in the midst of“a global game change.” Together with electrification, it expects DX to become a competitive axis along which“all Japan” public-private collaboration should be promoted.

Japanese automakers are already moving in this direction. On May 15, Honda and IBM announced that they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) outlining their intent to collaborate on SDV development. A joint statement on the announcement said:

IBM defines brain-inspired computing as“Computer architecture and algorithms that mimic the brain's structure and function while optimizing for silicon.”

Honda, which would likely struggle to do this independently, plans to increase its R&D budget by 23% this fiscal year to a record 1.2 trillion yen ($7.6 billion). The spending will focus on electrification and software.

Honda has also formed an alliance with Nissan for the joint development of in-vehicle software, batteries and other electric vehicle components as well as autonomous driving in preparation for the introduction of SDVs around the end of the decade.

This should make it easier for them to compete with larger companies such as Toyota, Volkswagen and Hyundai-Kia, and catch up with Tesla and Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers like BYD.

Meanwhile, Sony Honda Mobility plans to use Japanese mobile telecom carrier KDDI's Global Communication Platform to provide network services for their AFEELA EV, scheduled for sale in 2025, and other EVs to follow. Sony Honda Mobility is a 50-50 joint venture established in September 2022.

For its part, Toyota plans to spend 1.7 trillion yen ($10.8 billion) this fiscal year on AI, software, battery-powered EVs and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Nissan, which is restructuring to restore its competitiveness, plans to invest 2 trillion yen in vehicle electrification by the end of the decade.

At the leading edge, Turing, a Japanese start-up with the mission“We Overtake Tesla,” aims to develop a Level 5 autonomous driving system by 2030. A vehicle operating at Level 5 is completely self-driving, able to go anywhere in all road conditions without a driver.

Supported by Japanese venture capital funds and mobile telecom carriers NTT DOCOMO and KDDI, Turing is headquartered in Tokyo and has a factory situated in Kashiwa to the northeast.

Turing was founded in 2021 by CEO Issei Yamamoto, who previously created an AI software program called“Ponanza” that plays shogi (Japanese chess) at a professional level.

Shunsuke Aoki, the company's chief technology officer, holds a doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from America's Carnegie Mellon University. Research into autonomous driving began at Carnegie Mellon in the 1980s.

Asserting that“what is necessary for autonomous driving is not good eyes, but a good brain,” Turing is developing AI that“directly issues driving instructions from camera images... without using many sensors or high-precision maps.” According to Turing, this entails:

End-to-End (E2E) Autonomy: Using vast driving datasets, we develop E2E autonomous driving AI that transforms camera imagery directly into driving commands with our powerful neural networks.

Generative AI: Driving isn't just about the rules learned in driving school. At Turing, we see generative AI's common sense as a key to unlocking complete autonomous driving.

“Gaggle Cluster”: We are constructing Japan's premier GPU cluster-powered by 96 Nvidia H100 units-dedicated to our technological advancements.

Aoki announced in April that Turing has accelerated its software development with the goal of running a driverless car on the streets of Tokyo for more than 30 minutes by the end of this year. Toyota and other Japanese automakers are hot on their tail with plans to start introducing SDVs in 2025.