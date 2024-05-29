Khasawneh, Czech President Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Wednesday met with Czech President Petr Pavel over means to enhance relations between the two countries, mainly in industrial, defence industries, healthcare, renewable energy, tourism and information security.



Khasawneh reviewed the Kingdom's comprehensive modernisation process at the political, economic and administrative levels, stressing Jordan's desire to achieve goals of this process despite regional challenges and circumstances, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



President Pavel voiced keenness to enhance cooperation with Jordan, noting that a team of experts from the Czech Republic is scheduled to visit Amman to check on cooperation opportunities, where the private sectors in the two countries can play a major role in boosting collaboration.



Also on Wednesday, Pavel and his accompanying delegation visited the two chambers of Parliament. The visit focused on Jordanian-Czech relations and regional issues, foremost of which the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as the economic challenges facing Jordan due to the surrounding situation.



During the meeting, Senate President Faisal Fayez underlined the "deep-rooted" Jordanian-Czech relations, which are continuously strengthened by the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



Fayez also highlighted the King's efforts to promote regional stability and called for international support to stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinians, advocating a two-state solution towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Talks also highlighted Jordan's comprehensive reform agenda, aimed at strengthening democratic processes, empowering women and youth, realising a parliamentary government and strengthening the national economy.

During his visit to the Lower House, Pavel asserted that Jordan and the Czech Republic share a common stance on the two-state solution, emphasising that it is the only path to regional security and stability. He also underscored the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in the

Gaza Strip.

The Czech president also commended Jordan's role towards realising regional security and stability, as well as its efforts to host refugees.



Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi reiterated the Kingdom's stance to support the Palestinians to meet their rights on their national soil and put an end to the war against Gaza.

The challenges facing Jordan as a refugee-host country, as well as the efforts to counter smuggling attempts, were also highlighted by Safadi.

He also emphasised the need for the international community to uphold its responsibilities to support refugee-host countries.