ADFD Finances Projects In 42 African Countries Worth Dh35.3 Billion

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), over the past four decades, has invested Dh35.3 billion in sustainable development projects across 42 African countries. As a strategic partner, ADFD provided essential support to help these nations achieve their developmental goals.

In 2023, ADFD played a key role in a UAE-led initiative worth Dh16.5 billion ($4.5 billion) to enhance Africa's clean energy infrastructure. This initiative, supported by both public and private sectors, was forged in collaboration with the Africa50 fund, a pan-African investment platform that was established by African governments and the African Development Bank to help bridge Africa's infrastructure funding gap by facilitating project development, mobilising public and private sector finance, and investing in infrastructure on the continent.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, ADFD Director-General, emphasised the UAE's commitment to supporting African nations in their pursuit of economic and social progress.

Over the last decade, he said, ADFD has made significant contributions to infrastructure development, economic diversification, and unlocking the full potential of African economies.

In Togo, ADFD financed the Mohamed bin Zayed Solar PV Complex in Blitta province, valued at Dh55 million, with a capacity of 50 megawatts (MW) in its first phase. This project powers over 158,000 households and SMEs with sustainable electricity, reducing reliance on coal and fossil fuels.

In 2022, the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) signed an agreement worth Dh128.5 million with Togo's Ministry of Economy and Finance to raise the production capacity of the Mohamed bin Zayed Solar Park in the country from 50 megawatts to 70 megawatts and install a 4 MW-hour solar energy production storage system, enhancing energy sustainability and climate resilience.

In Sierra Leone, ADFD funded a 6 MW solar power plant in Freetown, which improved the stability of the national electricity grid and provided sufficient energy for rural villages.

The Nuno-Modogashe Road project in Kenya, financed with Dh37 million, aims to facilitate transportation in northeastern Kenya, home to 75 per cent of the country's livestock and connecting northern and southern Kenya with neighbouring countries.

ADFD also financed projects on the Senegal River, Africa's ninth-longest river, flowing through Guinea, Mali, Senegal, and Mauritania. The Dh99 million investment covers hydroelectric and irrigation projects.

In Seychelles, ADFD funded two renewable energy projects on Romainville and Mahé islands worth Dh64.2 million to boost the country's renewable energy production.

In Lesotho, ADFD financed the Butha-Buthe water network project with Dh73 million, providing 9,000 cubic metres of clean water daily to meet residential and industrial needs until 2045, reducing waterborne diseases by 50 per cent.

The Gudule General Hospital in South Sudan, funded with an Dh36 million UAE grant, supports the healthcare sector by establishing a 60-bed hospital equipped with modern medical facilities to serve Juba and surrounding areas.