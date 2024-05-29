Monsoon 2024 Update: Maharashtra's Monsoon Onset In 8-10 Days, Mumbai To Experience Relief Soon, Says IMD

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Monsoon 2024 Update: After the monsoon reaches Kerala, it's expected to take about eight to ten days to move across Maharashtra, according to the Meteorological Department. This means it will cover various regions of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, during that time frame Kamble, Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai, stated that the monsoon is expected to reach Kerala within 24 hours. He added that it will take about eight to ten days for the monsoon to cover Maharashtra after reaching Kerala.\"In Mumbai, the temperature typically ranges from 35 to 36 degrees Celsius during the summer, which is considered normal. However, due to high humidity levels ranging from 80% to 90%, the perceived temperature can feel 40 degrees Celsius even at 35-36 degrees Celsius. Across Maharashtra, temperatures range from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius,\" he informed ANI.\"Traditionally, the monsoon arrives over Kerala by June 1st. However, we anticipate an early onset this year, expecting the monsoon to reach Kerala within 24 hours. Once it arrives in Kerala, it usually takes eight to ten days to cover Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai,\" Kamble added southwest monsoon's arrival over the Indian mainland is signalled by its onset over Kerala. As it moves northward, regions it covers experience relief from intense summer heat 2024 update: IMD predicts above-normal rainfallAt a press conference on Monday, the IMD chief said that above-normal rain is expected this monsoon season across the country in a much-needed respite from the heatwave sweeping the country General of Meteorology, IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, said, \"The South West Monsoon rainfall over the country is likely to be 106 per cent of the long-period average with a model error of 4 per cent. Thus, above-normal rainfall is most likely over the country.\"When will Monsoon hit Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru?As of now, there hasn't been any official announcement regarding the onset of monsoon in Delhi. However, reports indicate that the monsoon will reach the national capital around June 27. IMD officials say monsoon showers will commence in Mumbai between June 8 and 10. Additionally, the IMD forecasts the arrival of monsoon in Karnataka's capital city around June 13 or 14.

