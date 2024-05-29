Delegation From Kabul In Ghor To Inspect Jam Minaret

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): A delegation from Kabul has arrived in western Ghor province to examine the Jam Minaret after recent flash floods threatened the historic monument, officials said on Wednesday.

The recent flash floods caused life and financial loses and also damaged the Jam Minaret, the provincial Information and Culture Department said on May 23.

Information and Culture Director Maulvi Mohammad Hamas said confirmed the delegation led by head of preservation and restoration of historical monuments at MoIC Mohammad Hasib Nasimi had arrived to Ghor.

He said:“The delegation is in Ferozkoh city to inspect, analyze and come up with future plans to fortify the historical and ancient minaret and also remove the flood sediments”.

He said the delegation will be going to the Jam Minaret area to evaluate its condition and take measures for its further fortifications.

hz/ma

Views: 12