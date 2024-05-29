India`s Modi says God sent him for cause

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with news channel NDTV amidst India's ongoing six-week-long election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared insights into his beliefs and motivations, asserting that he is convinced of a divine purpose guiding his actions. Modi, who is seeking a third term as India's prime minister, spoke candidly about his spiritual convictions, stating that he believes God has sent him for a reason and that his work will be completed once that purpose is achieved.



Throughout the interview, Modi emphasized his unwavering dedication to serving a higher calling, expressing his belief in being completely devoted to God. However, when pressed on the specifics of his purpose, Modi admitted that God has not directly revealed his plans to him, likening his role to that of an instrument through which divine will is carried out.



As the election campaign intensifies, Modi's remarks shed light on his personal beliefs and approach to governance, particularly amidst controversies that have arisen on the campaign trail. Notably, India's independent election body has cautioned Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and rival Congress party against engaging in divisive campaigning based on caste, community, language, or religion.



Reflecting on the complexities of political leadership, Modi acknowledged the diversity of opinions and reactions he encounters, expressing a commitment to safeguarding the sentiments of those who express goodwill towards him. Furthermore, he extended a conciliatory tone towards opposition leaders, emphasizing his desire to collaborate and work together for the betterment of the nation.



Modi's reflections provide insight into the intersection of spirituality and politics in India's dynamic political landscape, highlighting the intertwining of personal beliefs with the responsibilities of leadership. As the election unfolds, Modi's statements offer a glimpse into the complexities of leadership and the multifaceted challenges faced by political leaders in navigating diverse societal expectations and aspirations.

