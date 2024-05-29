Amir's Visit To Greece Enhances Economic And Trade Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani confirmed that the visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Hellenic Republic will contribute to strengthening economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, in addition to diversifying and increasing cooperation between Qatar and Greece, especially in the fields of economy, investment, trade, etc.

In statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said that the State of Qatar and the Hellenic Republic have rapidly growing and developing relations of cooperation, noting the existence of a mutual desire and common keenness to strengthen relations of cooperation and take them to broader horizons.

QC Chairman also pointed to the number of mutual visits at the level of leadership and public and private sectors, in addition to the presence of many cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed between them in many sectors.

The volume of trade exchange between the two countries has witnessed remarkable growth over the past years, he said, adding that there are many Greek companies operating in Qatar in multiple economic sectors with full Greek capital or through partnership with Qatari partners.

Sheikh Khalifa said that Greece is a promising destination for investment because of the great investment opportunities available there, noting the keenness of Qatari business owners and investors to learn about the opportunities available there, and to enhance joint cooperation with their Greek counterparts.

He concluded his remarks to QNA by calling on businessmen in both countries to explore investment opportunities and enhance cooperation between the Qatari private sector and its Greek counterpart, expressing his confidence that H H the Amir's visit to Greece will stimulate economic sectors in the two countries to increase cooperation and enhance joint and mutual projects, which will contribute to increasing the volume of trade exchange between the two friendly countries, which reached about QR270m in 2023.