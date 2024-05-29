Scholz, Macron caution of existential threat to Europe amid Russian-Ukrainian war

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have issued a stark warning about the precarious state of Europe's security in the face of ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. The two leaders underscored the grave risks posed to Europe's way of life and its global standing as the conflict persists. Their message, coinciding with Macron's state visit to Germany, emphasized the urgent need for Europe to confront and address these challenges head-on.



Highlighting the severity of the situation, Scholz and Macron cautioned against complacency, asserting that Europe cannot afford to take its foundational principles for granted. They characterized the current state of affairs as posing a "mortal danger" to the Europe we know, emphasizing the imperative for collective action in response to the crisis.



Both leaders echoed the sentiment of a "turning point," acknowledging the transformative impact of recent events on European politics and security dynamics. Macron and Scholz emphasized the significance of Germany's policy shift, particularly in terms of increased defense spending following the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict, as indicative of this pivotal moment in Europe's trajectory.



In their joint statement, Scholz and Macron outlined their vision for the future of the European Union in the aftermath of the upcoming EU elections. Central to their agenda is the imperative to deepen the EU's single market and ramp up investment, while simultaneously reducing the bloc's reliance on external partners for critical supplies.



The collaborative initiative by the German and French leaders comes amid tensions that have strained the relationship between the EU's two largest powers in recent times. Despite differences and challenges, the joint mission statement reflects a unified commitment to addressing the existential threats facing Europe and charting a course towards a more resilient and secure future.

