Qatar sees 23 percent increase in private vehicle registrations

(MENAFN) Qatar experienced a notable increase in new vehicle registrations, with the total number reaching 7,835 in March 2024, according to data released by the National Planning Council. This marked a significant surge of 10.5 percent and 8.4 percent on a yearly and monthly basis, respectively.



The registration of private vehicles constituted the majority, accounting for 77 percent of the total new private vehicles, totaling 6,039. This reflected a month-on-month rise of 9 percent and a substantial year-on-year increase of 23.5 percent. Additionally, private motorcycle registrations totaled 225 in March 2024, indicating a monthly increase of 58.5 percent but a slight decline of 2.6 percent compared to the previous year.



The rise in vehicle registrations is seen as a positive indicator of the country's economic recovery, as reflected in increased car purchases and sales. Private transport vehicles accounted for 16 percent of the total new vehicles, with 1,240 registrations in March 2024. The registration of trailers also saw an uptick of 27.6 percent year-on-year and 8.8 percent month-on-month.



Regarding vehicle clearing processes, there were 134,343 instances recorded in March 2024, showing a monthly increase of 5 percent but a slight yearly decline of 3.4 percent. Vehicle renewals reached 75,056, while ownership transfers accounted for 33,378. New vehicle registrations stood at 7,214, with 123 re-registrations, indicating a 7 percent yearly increase.



Moreover, various other vehicle-related activities, such as cancellations, exports, modifications, and losses/damages, were recorded. Additionally, the total number of traffic violations registered in March 2024 amounted to 213,005, witnessing a monthly decrease of 6.7 percent.

