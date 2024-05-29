Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting On Israeli Attacks On Rafah's Displaced Tents

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UN Security Council convened a closed session last night at an urgent request by Algeria to discuss the deadly attacks launched by the Israeli occupation forces on tents of Palestinian displaced people in the city of Rafah, southern of the Gaza Strip.

Speaking during the meeting, Permanent Representative of Algeria to the United Nations Amar Bendjama voiced strong condemnation of the unjustified airstrikes that claimed the lives of dozens of martyrs, including women and children.

He noted that the attacks were carried out only 48 hours after the order issued by the International Court of Justice asking the occupying authority to end its attack on Rafah; emphasizing that the ICJ order is legally binding and that the occupation is obligated under the UN Charter, including Article 94/1, to respect the decision of the International Court of Justice.

Bendjama called on the Council's members to assume their responsibility concerning the Israeli occupation which chose to respond to the International Court of Justice with bloodshed, stressing that the Israeli occupation should not be an exception.

The Israeli occupation forces bombed tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in areas that were claimed by the occupation to be safe zones west of Rafah, claiming the lives of 72 Palestinians, including women and children during the past 48 hours.

