VIP Lineup Announced For AIBC Asia Sports And Tech Conference

Household names from the sports and entertainment industries will join an all-star lineup of speakers headlining the AIBC Asia conference taking place this June 4th and 5th at the SMX Convention Centre in Manila.







Three panels scheduled for the opening day of the conference will explore the intersection of sports and tech, showcasing how Web3 solutions and cutting-edge tech, such as AI and blockchain, are disrupting the traditional sporting world.

Josh Yugen, CEO of Yugen Group, Michele Gumabao, a well known Filipino volleyball player with the Creamline Cool Smashers, Sabrina Co, CEO of ATIN Perfume, and Richard Armstrong, a media creator and Venture Partner at TA Ventures, will tackle head on the tech trends dominating sports, media, and entertainment.

Meanwhile President and CEO of United City FC, Eric M. Gottschalk, and Samir Ceric, COO of Blocksport Blocksport's COO and United City FC's CEO will engage in a discussion, moderated by AIBC's MD Olga Yaroshevsky, on why Web3 matters and how football clubs both in South East Asia, as well as globally (off the back of forward thinking clubs such as Juventus FC & Paris Saint-Germain FC), can leverage blockchain technology for the benefit of fans and clubs, as well as sponsors and partners that today expect a great deal more from their sponsored properties when it comes down to their own ROIs.

“Web3 matters, there are no two ways about it”, says Samir Ceric, COO of Blocksport.

“Our solution – Web3 Made Easy – is designed to educate and empower those making decisions in the world of football and in the world of sport as a whole. I sincerely hope that the audience in Manila will appreciate our holistic approach to Fan Engagement and Web3 education. I am very much looking forward to the session on 4 June, 2024 and am thankful to AIBC for recognising the real need to introduce the multiple sessions on web3 & sport, including the one with Mr Eric Gottschalk, President and CEO of United City FC and myself!”

This is followed by a deep dive into how the Metaverse and gaming elements are shaping the world of traditional sports. Well known industry faces and co hosts of the popular LetItFly sports podcast, Jared Dilinger, a Filipino-American professional basketball player for the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and CEO of Daredevil Media, George Wong from The Sandbox, Tin 'Suzy' Gamboa, a radio DJ for Magic 89.9, and Gabe Norwood, a basketball veteran for PBA, join the panel.

Speaking to SiGMA News ahead of the event, Jared Dillinger commented that,“Sports and blockchain coincide quite well with each other, in fact, once blockchain appears invisible to the consumer, we will see a surge in both industries.”

AIBC Asia 2024

AIBC Asia takes place over the 4nd and 5th of June at the SMX Convention Center in Manila. The 2-day conference brings industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators together to explore the latest trends, exchange insights, and shape the future of emerging technology.