Amir's Visit To Greece Has Great Significance: Envoy

Athens: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hellenic Republic H E Ali bin Khalfan Al Mansouri said that the visit Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Hellenic Republic has great significance and is seen as a culmination to a distinguished path in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), H E Al Mansouri added that this visit would strengthen the bonds of friendship and open broad horizons for the two countries for cooperation in various sectors. It will be a real opportunity to exchange views on several regional and international issues, which reflects the two countries' common endeavor to resolve global issues and conflicts through diplomatic means, and commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter and multilateralism in international relations.

H E Al Mansouri pointed said Qatar attaches great importance to the Hellenic Republic as a friendly country and an important partner, as there is a keenness to develop the relationship between the two countries in various economic, commercial, and cultural fields.

He indicated that this is the first visit made by H H the Amir to Greece since His Highness assumed his duties as the Amir of of Qatar.

Regarding Qatari-Greek relations, H E Al Mansouri emphasized that bilateral relations are witnessing continuous development, to which mutual visits of high-level officials and delegations have contributed throughout the year.

He added that Qatar is working to consolidate bilateral relations with the Hellenic Republic through mutual diplomatic support in international forums, signing a number of agreements and increasing air traffic between the two countries, as well as completing important pending agreements that highlight the strengthening of bilateral relations.

Regarding ways of joint cooperation, H E Al Mansouri said that several agreements have been signed between the Qatar and Greece, the latest of which is in the field of justice, indicating that there are many areas of cooperation between the two countries, the most important of which are the energy, tourism, agriculture, and investment sectors.

He anticipated that several agreements for cooperation between Doha and Athens would be signed during the coming period, explaining that the two countries have a strong desire to strengthen and diversify cooperation in all fields.

He highlighted that the two countries are witnessing steady economic growth, and there is a common desire and broad potential to develop partnerships, especially in the fields of energy, investment, trade, transportation, culture, education, tourism, and sports.

The Ambassador said that during the visit, the Qatari-Greek bilateral relations will be reviewed, and the extent of the possibility of ways to enhance them in all fields, especially those of common interest, and the fields of political consultations, sports, tourism, and security cooperation.