Belgian Café Dubai Festival City Invites Football Enthusiasts to Premier Euro Cup Viewing at Two Dedicated Venues: Football Deck and Belgian Café

Belgian Café Dubai Festival City welcomes football enthusiasts to enjoy an unforgettable viewing experience for the Euro Cup at two premier destinations for live sports: the Football Deck and the Belgian Café.



“We are thrilled to offer football fans in Dubai a unique and exciting way to experience the games at our dedicated venues. Whether you choose the Football Deck with its air-conditioned tent and multiple screens, or the Belgian Café with its massive HD screen and vibrant atmosphere, you're guaranteed a fantastic time with great food, drinks, and camaraderie,” said Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager for IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City.





Football Deck by Belgian Café:



This dedicated venue features an air-conditioned tent equipped with multiple high-definition screens, providing the ultimate environment to watch every match in comfort. Fans can gather here to enjoy the games with a selection of pub grub, refreshing drinks, and shisha.



Belgian Café Dubai Festival City:



The Belgian Café offers both indoor seating where guests can enjoy the matches on the screens and a terrace, boasting a massive HD screen to ensure every game is displayed in stunning clarity. Guests can indulge in a wide range of delicious food and beverages while enjoying astonishing views of the creek and the city beyond.





Located in Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, both the Football Deck and the Belgian Café offer unique experiences tailored to meet the needs of football fans. Whether you prefer the cool, indoor ambiance of the Football Deck or the vibrant setting of the Belgian Café, you are guaranteed an unforgettable match-day experience. Additionally, don't miss out on the exciting competitions with great prizes that will be held throughout the Euro Cup season, making your visit even more thrilling and rewarding.







