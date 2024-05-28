Qatar Olympic Committee Celebrates 45Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) celebrated its 45th anniversary on Tuesday, with HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the QOC, presiding over the event. The ceremony was attended by HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth, as well as numerous representatives from the Olympic committees of the West Asia region.

The event commenced with a film showcasing the progress and achievements of the QOC over the past 45 years. Jassim bin Rashid al-Bueinain, Secretary-General of the QOC, delivered a speech in which he warmly welcomed the attendees.

He remarked:“The founding of the Qatar Olympic Committee on March 14, 1979 marked the beginning of the process of developing the sports movement in Qatar, leading to the sporting renaissance we are experiencing today, full of achievements at various levels.”

He added:“During its journey since 1979, the QOC has achieved and continues to achieve great successes in various fields. Thanks to the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Amir of Qatar, QOC had reached greater heights. Over the years, we have witnessed a qualitative leap in Qatari sports, facilitated by the distinguished leadership who served as presidents of the QOC, along with the sincere efforts of all employees.”

The secretary-general elaborated on the significant role the QOC has played in promoting sports, supporting and developing the Olympic movement, and achieving unprecedented accomplishments in various competitions where Qatari athletes have won numerous medals regionally, continentally, and internationally.

Al-Bueinain continued:“The efforts of the QOC have also strengthened Qatar's sporting position globally by organising major events and tournaments in various sports. The most recent of these was the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championship held last February, which achieved unparalleled success and added to Qatar's series of successes in organizing world championships.”

He emphasised that the accomplishments to date are not the end goal but part of a continuous journey towards greater achievements in the future, in line with the comprehensive development that the State of Qatar is undergoing under its wise leadership.

The secretary-general affirmed the QOC's unwavering commitment to its vision:“Let us be a pioneering nation that brings the world together through sustainable sports development,” and to advancing sports development through its 2023-2030 strategy. This strategy aims to achieve three main objectives: ensuring sporting excellence, promoting Olympic culture, and achieving comprehensive sports development in alignment with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

He concluded his speech by reiterating the commitment to spreading sports within society, investing in the sporting legacy of past achievements, and continuing to secure sporting accolades to honour Qatar's name on the international stage.

During the event, the Qatari athletes who won medals at the first Gulf Youth Games, held in the United Arab Emirates last April, were honoured.

Established on March 14, 1979, the Qatar Olympic Committee joined the International Olympic Committee in 1980, the World Olympic Council of Asia in 1981, and the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees in 1982.

Since its inception, the QOC has played a significant role in promoting sports awareness in the country, nurturing the Olympic movement according to the principles of the Olympic Charter, and enhancing sports performance, contributing to the remarkable progress seen in Qatari sports over the past forty-five years.

The Qatar Olympic Committee's efforts have resulted in many unprecedented achievements at various levels. Notable accomplishments include winning eight Olympic medals-two gold, two silver, and four bronze. Additionally, Qatari teams have achieved numerous other notable successes in various sports at regional, Asian, and global levels.

The sporting boom in Qatar following the establishment of the Qatar Olympic Committee has also extended to hosting numerous major sporting events, positioning Qatar as the sports capital of the world in alignment with the QOC's vision:“Let us be a pioneering nation that brings the world together through sustainable sports development.”

