Information Min. Hails Bahrain' Efforts In Support Of Arab Action

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi praised on Tuesday the progress and prosperity achieved in Kuwaiti-Bahraini relations, noting the Kingdom's endeavors and efforts in supporting joint Gulf and Arab action.

The remarks were made came during Minister Al-Mutairi's meeting with the Bahraini Minister of Information, Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al-Noaimi, on the occasion of his visit to the Kingdom to participate in the 54th session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, hosted in Al-Manama tomorrow.

Minister Al-Mutairi expressed his confidence that the Kingdom of Bahrain provides all the elements that would guarantee the success of the current session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, especially after the great success it achieved in hosting and chairing the 33rd Arab Summit in mid-May.

Al-Mutairi also expressed his wishes for the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people for further renaissance and prosperity.

For his part, the Bahraini Minister said that the State of Kuwait possesses a distinguished media system, and expertise that has a clear contribution to expressing the bright reality of Gulf and Arab media, pointing to the Kingdom's interest in strengthening media cooperation with Kuwait in a way that serves their common interests.

Minister Al-Noaimi stressed the strong and solid bonds of bilateral relations between the two countries, which are witnessing continuous development and growth under the support and care of the both countries leadership.

The Bahraini Minister praised the keenness of both sides to develop the pace of bilateral cooperation between them in all fields, especially the media sector. (end)

