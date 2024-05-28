Almost 40 people were killed in violent raid on mining community in north-central Nigeria

(MENAFN) Almost 40 people were killed in a violent raid on a mining community in north-central Nigeria, according to local authorities on Tuesday. Gunmen on motorbikes attacked the Wase district in Plateau state, an area that has been plagued by resource disputes and intercommunal violence.



Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, the state commissioner for information, provided details to AFP, describing how armed assailants stormed the Zurak mining community, firing indiscriminately and setting homes on fire. "We are combing the area to determine if there are more casualties or people with bullet wounds," he said.



However, local residents informed Reuters that the actual death toll might be significantly higher than initially reported.



Plateau state, known for its substantial deposits of zinc and lead and its tin mining industry, lies on the border between Nigeria’s predominantly Muslim north and its mainly Christian south, making it a hotspot for sectarian violence. The region's tensions have been exacerbated by deteriorating climate conditions, leading to increased conflicts over grazing land, water resources, and access to valuable metal deposits.

MENAFN28052024000045015687ID1108265738