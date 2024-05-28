Uzbekistan MFA Congratulates Azerbaijan On Occasion Of Independence Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan (MFA)congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared byMinistry on its official "X" account.
"We sincerely congratulate our strategic partner Azerbaijan withthe Independence Day!" the post reads.
MENAFN28052024000195011045ID1108265518
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.