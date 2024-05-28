GUAM Secretary General Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Altai Efendiev, GUAM Secretary General has sent a letter ofcongratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on theoccasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the International Secretariat of the Organizationfor Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM and me personally, Iwould like to extend our most sincere congratulations to you and,in your person, to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan onIndependence Day.

From year to year, the Republic of Azerbaijan strengthens itsindependence and sovereignty, enhances its place and role in theregion, and plays a more active role in the international arena, Azerbaijan is among the most dynamic and thrivingeconomies, being the engine behind national revival, regionaldevelopment, and international cooperation. It also championspeace, security, stability, as well as mutual understanding andtolerance around the world.

This year, for the first time in decades, the holiday is beingcelebrated across the whole territory of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, restored after a glorious victory of the armed forcesunder your leadership. The nation has embarked on an unprecedentedin scale and pace program of rehabilitation and reconstruction ofthe liberated lands, improvement of a vast region, and return ofIDPs to their native lands.

In parallel, the country is firmly committed to and pursuing theestablishment of just and lasting peace in the region based on thenorms and principles of international law and mutually beneficialcooperation. We genuinely believe peace will open a new era in theregion, unlocking its enormous potential for cooperation andprosperity!

Azerbaijan spares no effort in implementing ongoing anddeveloping new regional projects, endorsing the country and theregion as a critical integral part of new connectivity architecturelinking East with West and South with North.

The active policy and growing role of Azerbaijan in globalaffairs are also widely acknowledged. As a leading NAM member, thecountry advances an agenda reflecting the interests of many nationsstriving for a just and better world. Azerbaijan is among theleading nations promoting and implementing the green agenda forsustainable development and will host the Global COP29 Summit thisyear. Based on its rich traditions, Azerbaijan is also leadingimportant global initiatives aimed at fostering interculturaldialogue, mutual understanding, tolerance, and culturaldiversity.

We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's role as a founding member ofthe ODED-GUAM in forging cooperation among our friendly nations. Westrongly believe the ODED-GUAM is a unique and effective regionalplatform to promote peace, security, and cooperation. We lookforward to further strengthening our cooperation in our region ofever-growing strategic importance.

Excellency,

On this festive occasion, we wish you every success in youractivities aimed at further developing the country andstrengthening its independence and sovereignty! We wish the peopleof Azerbaijan peace, well-being, and progress!

Sincerely yours,

Altai Efendiev

GUAM Secretary General"