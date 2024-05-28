President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Viewed Conditions Of 15 Multi-Apartment Buildings In Khojaly

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First LadyMehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva inspected theconditions of 15 multi-apartment buildings in the city of Khojalyfollowing repair and reconstruction efforts, Azernews reports.

