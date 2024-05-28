Jordan Dispatches New Food Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces, in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and the World Food Program (WFP), have dispatched a new humanitarian aid convoy to the Gaza Strip.Comprising 40 trucks, the convoy transported essential food parcels destined for distribution among Gazan residents through local partner associations and organizations.Hussein Shibli, JHCO Secretary-General, highlighted reports from official sources in Gaza, indicating a dire shortage of food supplies and expressing deep concern over the situation.He affirmed the commitment to bolstering food supplies in Gaza to mitigate the risk of famine.Additionally, he noted that a total of 1,717 trucks and 53 flights have entered Gaza via El-Arish to date, underscoring ongoing efforts to address the humanitarian crisis.He emphasized the continuous acceptance of monetary contributions via the El Etihad Bank account (JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06), electronic wallets, Click JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom and the official website ().