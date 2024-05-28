Egyptian Minister of Tourism highlights UAE-Egypt investment in Ras El Hikma City project

(MENAFN) Ahmed Issa Abu Hussein, the Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, emphasized the significance of Emirati-Egyptian investment in the "Ras El Hekma" city project, viewing it as a testament to confidence in Egypt's tourism and real estate sectors. He explained that the Ras El Hekma project aims to address the seasonal crisis in the North Coast region, a popular tourist destination in Egypt. During an interview on the "Business with Lubna" program on Sky News Arabia, Minister Abu Hussein outlined the general plan for Ras El Hekma, which includes expanding the availability of hotel rooms to accommodate tourists visiting the North Coast.



The minister underscored the exceptional performance of Egypt's tourism sector in the past year, citing a remarkable increase in the number of tourists. He noted that Egypt welcomed approximately 5 million tourists in the first four months of the current year, marking the highest number since 2010. Minister Abu Hussein also highlighted the rapid growth of airports in the Red Sea governorates, which are among the fastest-growing in Egypt.



Furthermore, Minister Abu Hussein discussed Egypt's tourism plans, emphasizing the significance of the Grand Egyptian Museum. The Egyptian government has invested approximately USD1.5 billion in the construction of this iconic museum, which is set to open its doors to visitors on July 1st. The completion of the Grand Egyptian Museum is a key milestone in Egypt's tourism strategy, promising to enhance the country's cultural heritage offerings and attract a growing number of visitors from around the world.

