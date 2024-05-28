Zeno Appoints Sarah Ogden As Chief Client Officer For Europe

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Former Zeno London head of corporate and brand communications Sarah Ogden has returned to Zeno Group in the newly-created role of chief client officer for Europe.



Ogden (pictured, right) left the agency in 2021 after 12 years with Three Monkeys – which became Three Monkeys Zeno after its

acquisition in 2016

and was rebranded last year as

Zeno London

– to become UK MD of technology agency Team Lewis. She announced she was leaving Team Lewis last month.



In her new role, Ogden will be responsible for“client excellence and impact” across Europe, as well as enhancing Zeno's corporate reputation offer and overseeing innovation, new products and platforms, to measure the impact of strategic communications on businesses.



Ogden

will work alongside with Zeno's European leadership team, including London MD Jo Patterson, Zeno France MD Cendrine Seror and Germany MD Sarah

Jüttner, as well as Zeno's regional and global sector and practice leads.



Zeno Group CEO Barby Siegel (pictured, left) said:“Sarah's return comes at a most interesting and pivotal time for Zeno Europe's expanding portfolio of multinational and local clients.

This newly created role reflects our priority focus on meeting clients where they are today while keeping a keen eye on – and preparing for – what is coming around the corner.



“We have a big ambition for Europe and Sarah's combination of business acumen, bold thinking and cultural sensitivity is precisely the leadership we need, now and next.”



Ogden, who will report to Siegel and join Zeno's global leadership team, added:“I am thrilled to be in a role that enables me to partner with colleagues to innovate and adapt our capabilities with speed and stealth to deliver regionally. When planning my next move, it was impossible to find a global powerhouse agency that lives its

values better.”



At the same time, Rebecca Wagstaffe takes on a new European role as head of business development and integration for the region, with a focus on integrating people, capabilities and specialisms as well as developing new initiatives and partnerships across the business.

