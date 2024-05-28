Algeria Welcomes Young Beneficiaries Of MSMEDA At SIAT

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Algeria recently hosted dozens of young beneficiaries from the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) who showcased their handicraft and heritage projects at the 25th edition of the Salon International de l'Artisanat Traditionnel (SIAT). The event featured participation from other countries, including Palestine, Tunisia, Libya, Mauritania, Mali, and Niger.

Basil Rahmi, the CEO of MSMEDA, expressed appreciation for the productive collaboration with Algeria in supporting and nurturing small-scale projects. The agency actively facilitates the involvement of young entrepreneurs in international exhibitions, opening up new marketing opportunities for their products abroad. This commitment contributes to the growth, stability, and development of their ventures.

Rahmi emphasized that MSMEDA has a well-defined strategy to assist owners of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), particularly those engaged in heritage and handicraft projects. The goal is to enhance product development, upgrade quality, and strengthen their capacity to compete in both Arab and international markets. The agency works closely with relevant authorities in Egypt to implement a comprehensive plan that supports the handicrafts and heritage sector.

The SIAT exhibition was inaugurated by Mokhtar Didouch, the Algerian Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts. Notable attendees included Mokhtar Warida, Egypt's Ambassador to Algeria, and Yasser Qarni, Head of the Commercial Office in Algeria.



