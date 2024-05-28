HONOR Announces The Pre-Order Of The HONOR 200 Lite With AI Experience - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The first in its range, this all-new smartphone revolutionizes AI with Magic Portal. Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Global technology brand HONOR announced the pre-order of the brand-new HONOR 200 Lite. This versatile smartphone is designed to deliver a revolutionary AI Experience and cater to the diverse needs and desires of smartphone users, offering a combination of excellent 108MP & 50MP Spotlight Portrait, AI-Empowered Magic Portal, immersive 6.7” AMOLED Sunlight Display, elegant design and smooth user experience. Remarkable Portrait Photography Capabilities:Equipped with a powerful triple camera system, the HONOR 200 Lite excels in portrait photography, empowering users to capture stunning images with exceptional detail. It comes with triple camera setup consists of a 108MP Main Camera, a Wide & Depth Camera, and a Macro Camera. HONOR 200 Lite is crafted specifically for portrait photography, offering three distinct portrait modes: 1x Environmental Portrait, 2x Atmospheric Portrait and 3x Close-up Portrait, providing users with the flexibility to effortlessly shoot with various focal lengths. In addition to its impressive rear camera set-up, the HONOR 200 Lite features a 50MP Front Camera that stands out in diverse lighting conditions. Packed with a Selfie Light, the front camera brings artistic light effects, creating 3D portraits that bring users' selfies to life. With the HONOR 200 Lite, users can confidently capture stunning selfies that showcase their beauty and personality in every shot. Featuring Automatic FOV switching between 1x and 0.8x, the HONOR 200 Lite allows users to capture stunning group selfies with fascinating details in the background. The AI Wide-angle Selfie with 78° FOV mode works while taking selfies, and switches to 90° FOV mode while taking group selfies. AI-Empowered Magic Portal: The AI-Empowered Magic Portal Magic Portal feature on the HONOR 200 Lite utilizes advanced AI algorithms to understand user messages and actions, enabling seamless navigation to relevant apps. By intelligently interpreting user intent, it reduces the steps needed for sharing between apps from four or five down to just one simple swipe. Users can now effortlessly capture stunning portraits and instantly share them on their favorite social media platforms with just a single swipe. when users drag a location in their messages or notes, Magic Portal analyzes the content and automatically guides them to the map app, assisting in navigating and reaching their destination easily. This feature fundamentally transforms how users interact with and access their devices, delivering an incredibly personalized and tailored experience. Ultra-bright Display for Unmatched Visual Experience:Equipped with a 6.7-inch Eye-comfort AMOLED Display with ultra-slim bezels, the HONOR 200 Lite provides users with an immersive viewing experience. The peak HDR brightness of 2000nits vividly renders colors, ensuring excellent visibility even in bright outdoor settings, making it easy for users to read messages, navigate, or view images anytime, anywhere. In line with its dedication to human-centric technology, HONOR incorporates the 3240Hz risk-free PWM Dimming, effectively reducing eye strain for users when the device is set at low brightness. Validated by the TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free certification, the HONOR 200 Lite is designed to cater to the needs of users who spend extended periods on their devices. Stylish Design with Enhanced Durability:Featuring an ultra-slim design, the HONOR 200 Lite combines sleekness, convenience and durability, bringing users a sturdy device with appealing aesthetics. With a thickness measuring just 6.78mm and a lightweight body weighing only 166g, the HONOR 200 Lite ensures ultimate portability throughout the day. Adding to its appeal, the HONOR 200 Lite is crafted to withstand daily wear and tear, as certified by the SGS 5-star Drop Resistance for Overall Unit certification. Incorporating innovative structural technology, the HONOR 200 Lite is comprehensively protected from accidental drops from a height of 1.65 meters, providing peace of mind to users. Huge Storage and Smooth Performance:The HONOR 200 Lite comes with a spacious 256GB storage drive, tailoring to users who want to have their media readily accessible. The device also incorporates HONOR RAM Turbo (8GB+8GB) technology, which optimizes file saving by moving a portion of flash memory to RAM, delivering a smoother and hassle-free experience. Color, Price and Availability:Catering to different users' style preferences, the HONOR 200 Lite is available in three captivating colorway: Starry Blue, Cyan Lake and Midnight Black. Starting from today, the HONOR 200 Lite is available to pre-order in UAE market via HONOR Online Store, Amazon and Noon for an amazing price of AED 949. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth AED 368 including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5e, Bluetooth Selfie Stick Tripod and 6 month Display Protection.

