The MSI Claw Gaming Handheld Sees Another Game Performance Boost Through New BIOS And MSI Center M - Middle East Business News And Information

Dubai, UAE – MSI, a leading brand in gaming, content creation, and business and productivity laptops, is proud to announce that its gaming handheld, Claw, has achieved a significant performance increase of up to 30% through a new BIOS and MSI Center M update. Furthermore, the new BIOS and MSI Center M enable Claw to smoothly play all of the top 100 popular games on the Steam platform, offering an excellent mobile gaming experience.

Claw's gaming performance has significantly improved after updating the BIOS and MSI Center M*.

The latest versions of the E1T41IMS.109 BIOS (referred to as 109) and MSI Center M 1.0.2405.1401 (referred to as 2405.1401) for the Claw have been internally tested and shown to significantly enhance gaming performance. For instance, with the popular open-world racing game Forza Horizon 5, there was a performance increase of up to 30%. Other well-known games like Fortnite and Helldivers 2 also saw performance boosts of over 20% with the new BIOS and MSI Center M, providing a smoother gaming experience.

Consumers can immediately download the latest BIOS and MSI Center M from the Live Update function in the MSI Center M or MSI official website. Also, starting from BIOS 109, users can update their BIOS directly through the Live Update feature in MSI Center M without needing to download it from the website. MSI Center M will also actively push BIOS update notifications to users in the future, greatly increasing convenience. For more information on updating Claw, please refer to MSI's official website.

Claw delivers superior gaming performance compared to competitors through the new BIOS and MSI Center M*

With updates to MSI Center M and the BIOS, the MSI Claw can offer superior performance compared to its competitors in the top 100 most popular games on Steam. For example, in the popular open-world survival game Valheim, the Claw can provide up to 90% more FPS. Other popular games such as Euro Truck Simulator 2, World of Warships, and Dying Light also see performance advantage of over 50%, delivering a smoother gaming experience.

To continuously improve user experience, MSI is actively working with Intel to optimize the performance of the Claw. We believe that with each update to the BIOS, GPU drivers, and the built-in gaming intermediary software, MSI Center M, the Claw will offer a more stable and smoother gaming experience.

Additionally, to ensure that the new BIOS and GPU drivers deliver maximum benefits, MSI officially recommends using the following settings during gaming to achieve the best gaming experience: