Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honors Swami Muktanand Ji Maharaj With Life Membership Of WPDRF

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the World Peace Development and Research Foundation (WPDRF), along with his role as the founder Chancellor of AAFT University, has bestowed Life Membership of WPDRF upon Swami Muktanand Ji Maharaj in a ceremony held at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City.



In his address, Dr. Marwah highlighted the teachings of Ayurveda about living in harmony with ourselves, others, and the environment, noting that these principles are essential for true well-being. He underscored the alignment of these values with the goals of the WPDRF, which aims to foster global peace and sustainable development.



During the event, Dr. Marwah briefed Swami Muktanand Ji on the various activities and initiatives undertaken by the WPDRF, expressing his gratitude for Swami Muktanand Ji's contributions to these causes.



Swami Muktanand Ji Maharaj, renowned for his spiritual guidance and commitment to humanitarian causes, expressed his appreciation for this honor and reaffirmed his dedication to the foundation's objectives. A radio program on Radio Noida 107.4 FM was also recorded.



This life membership is a testament to Swami Muktanand Ji Maharaj's enduring commitment to peace and his significant contributions to the foundation's mission.



