Earthquake Today: Quake Of Magnitude 3.1 Jolts Uttarakhand

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Earthquake today: The National Center for Seismology (NMS) reported that an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale occurred on May 28 at 6:43 am in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.(This is a developing story, check back for latest updates)
MENAFN27052024007365015876ID1108263460
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.