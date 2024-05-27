               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Earthquake Today: Quake Of Magnitude 3.1 Jolts Uttarakhand


5/27/2024 10:29:56 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Earthquake today: The National Center for Seismology (NMS) reported that an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale occurred on May 28 at 6:43 am in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.(This is a developing story, check back for latest updates)

MENAFN27052024007365015876ID1108263460


Live Mint

