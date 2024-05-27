Hardik Pandya's Old Video On Natasa Stankovic Surfaces Amid Divorce Rumours: 'Takes A Lot Of Patience..'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Days after divorce rumours between actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya hit headlines, a new video of Hardik revealed that Natasa Stankovic taught him several things, including how to be patient in 2020, during the Covid-19 induced lockdown, Hardik and Natasa had an intimate ceremony, which was followed in a grand ceremony in February 2023. The couple at released a wedding video where they spoke about their love story READ: Hardik Pandya goes 'missing' amid divorce rumours with wife Natasa Stankovic“The way she gave me warmth, I started getting more solutions because she taught me how to find solutions. That learning in my love life taught me to achieve more and more in life. I also got more patient because it takes a lot of patience to live with Natasa,\" Hardik said's the video:In the video, Natasa mentioned she had never met a person like Hardik before.“I went out with few of my friends and there was also a friend of mine who apparently was also HP's friend. Then he walks in a hat, some kind of a shawl and blingy-blingy everywhere. In so many years in India, I had not seen such a person, such a persona. I was like, 'What is this?' 'Who is this?'\" she recalled READ: Hardik Pandya enjoying vacation abroad amid divorce rumours with wife Natasa Stankovic: Report“You know when you're meeting someone for the first time, I was going for the hand and he came for a hug. Don't know the name, nothing, he was just very friendly, that's how we met for the first time,\" Natasa added too shared his side of the story and could be heard saying, \"Once I sat on the table, I was only trying to talk to Natasa. She was obviously very good looking, pehle udhar hi bhai fisal gaya tha (I fell in love with her).\"ALSO READ: Natasa Stankovic responds to divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya | WatchThe couple have a 3-year-old boy named Agastya Pandya. The recent divorce rumours gained momentum after social media users found out that Natasha removed the 'Pandya' surname from her Instagram handle.

