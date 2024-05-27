Multibank Group Revolutionizes Finance With The Launch Of MEX Exchange, The First Global ECN In The BRICS & GCC - AETOSW...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MultiBank Group proudly announces the commencement of the launch of a groundbreaking Institutional Investor Electronic Communications Network (ECN), MEX Exchange, the world's first global Institutional Investor Electronic Communications Network (ECN) based in the BRICS and GCC countries, including Prime Brokerage facilities and other related infrastructure that is set to redefine the financial landscape. MEX Exchange is poised to break the regional dominance of the USA and Europe in the global ECN market and become the world's leading venue.

MEX Exchange has been built by seasoned team of developers, utilising proprietary technology, under the direction of MultiBank Group Founder Naser Taher and MEX Exchange CEO, David Ogg, who is widely recognized as the creator of the first institutional ECN. As the founder of HotspotFX, David played a crucial role in the development and growth of ECNs and pioneered how prime brokerage operated across multi venue platforms.

MEX Exchange has a strategic goal to enable banks and other financial institutions in the emerging markets who have historically been under served in best execution capabilities. Throughout the BRICS and GCC, a regional focus and market understanding including localised product offerings will enable MEX Exchange to fill the void left by existing market participants in their operations within the established markets.

Naser Taher, Founder of MultiBank Group, emphasizes the significance of MEX Exchange:“Today, we unveil a major project that will re-shape the 2024 Financial World Order. Within two to three years, MEX Exchange will have a profound global impact, delivering substantial financial returns and profits. As the only ECN inter-bank trading platform based in the GCC and BRICS countries, we're at the forefront of change and innovation.”

Founded in California, USA, in 2005, MultiBank Group has grown to command a daily trading volume exceeding $12.1 billion, serving over 1 million customers. MultiBank Group has matured into one of the largest online financial derivatives providers globally, offering an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. The group's award-winning trading platforms offer a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Digital Assets.

