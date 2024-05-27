US – EU Reaffirms Cross-Strait Peace And Stability, Concern Over Chinese Military Drills Around Taiwan

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

USA / TAIWAN – The United States is deeply concerned over the People's Liberation Army joint military drills in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan, US Department of State advised in a press statement Saturday: meantime, The European External Action Service (EEAS) addressing China's Joint Sword-2024A military drills, says China's military activities around Taiwan had increased cross-strait tensions.

“We are monitoring PRC activities closely and coordinating with allies and partners regarding our shared concerns. We strongly urge Beijing to act with restraint. Using a normal, routine, and democratic transition as an excuse for military provocations risks escalation and erodes longstanding norms that for decades have maintained peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is critical for regional and global security and prosperity and a matter of international concern.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the Republic of China (Taiwan), said,“it appreciates that the United States has again expressed grave concern over the Chinese military willfully conducting provocative military activities around Taiwan and that it has reaffirmed its commitment to Taiwan's security. Now, as democracy is being challenged, like-minded allies have unanimously called for China to exercise reason and self-restraint, stop coercing Taiwan, and refrain from any actions that undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which are critical to Indo-Pacific prosperity and development.”

The United States has, together with like-minded countries, reaffirmed on many occasions that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are critical to regional and global security and prosperity.

“The United States remains committed to its longstanding one-China policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiqués, and the Six Assurances,” noted US Department of State.

MOFA points out that China's using an inauguration – a normal, routine, and democratic process, as a pretext to impose military pressure and put forth intimidating narratives in an attempt to blatantly interfere in Taiwan's democratic advancement cannot possibly earn international affirmation.

MOFA stated that“rather, it generates a high level of concern among countries worldwide over China taking actions as a provocateur that undermines the status quo, urges the Beijing authorities to change tack and resume cross-strait exchanges and dialogue based on parity and dignity and work jointly to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

In a recent Op-Ed Director General, Charles C.Y. Chou, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami, advised:

“As Democratic Taiwan continues to face mounting threats from Communist China, all like-minded countries should stand together to confront the challenges posed by authoritarian regimes and uphold the principles of freedom, justice, and human rights.

“In the face of adversity, Democratic Taiwan will continue to stand firm in our pursuit to uphold liberty and democracy, and we are confident in the knowledge that the values we cherish are worth fighting for. Let us join hands in solidarity, for the cause of democracy knows no bounds and together, we shall prevail.”

The European external action service statement on China's military drills reads:

“China's military activities that started today around Taiwan increase cross-strait tensions. Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are of strategic importance for regional and global security and prosperity.

“The EU has a direct interest in the preservation of the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral actions that change the status quo by force or coercion.

“All parties should exercise restraint and avoid any actions that may further escalate cross-strait tensions, which should be resolved through dialogue.”

MOFA has consistently stated:“Taiwan's commitment to democracy will not alter as the result of any coercion or suppression. Taiwan will continue to strengthen cooperative relationships with like-minded partners such as the EU to jointly safeguard the values of freedom and democracy, defend the rules-based international order, uphold the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, and ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”

