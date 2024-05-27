Qatar Makes New Pledge Of $75 Million To Support Humanitarian Efforts In Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has announced a contribution of USD 75 million to support humanitarian efforts and interventions for the Syrian people, adding to its contributions over the past years.

This came in Qatar's speech delivered by Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, before the Syria donors conference held today in Brussels, Belgium.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation expressed hope that the conference would result in appropriate financial commitments and that the multiplicity of humanitarian crises would not affect the pledges towards Syria and its people.

Her Excellency emphasized the importance and necessity of continuing this conference and all efforts aimed at mobilizing financial support and encouraging donors to persist, pointing out the need to face the facts and say that there has been an international and regional entrenchment of displacement and division.

Her Excellency explained that this entrenchment began years ago with policies that prolonged the conflict on a no-winner, no-loser basis. She pointed out that this continued to the present day with entrenched verbal positions that reality has surpassed, making the Syrian issue a seasonal topic without genuine and effective international and regional efforts to find practical and fundamental solutions.

Her Excellency noted that despite its harshness and many unique aspects, the Syrian crisis is not an unprecedented situation that cannot be compared to other conflicts, pointing out that the region and the world have experienced many brutal civil wars and conflicts.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation pointed out that experiences have shown that ending conflicts and civil wars requires strength, courage, and sincerity from the parties involved. She explained that even if these qualities are present, a decisive political settlement cannot be guaranteed without regional and international consensus, especially since the Syrian crisis has been internationalized for years.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater added that can the collective imagination transcend the current moment to envision a different future for Syria, one where refugees return to their homeland safely without retribution, where the unity and territorial integrity of Syria are preserved, and where both the stones and the people are rebuilt.